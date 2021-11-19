'Your (Farmers) Sacrifice Has Paid Off': Opposition As Farm Laws Cancelled

Opposition parties have congratulated the protesting farmers for their "victory" after PM Modi's decision today to repeal the three contentious farm laws that have seen ongoing spirited protests from farmers at the borders of the national capital, and across the country, for over a year now.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the "sacrifice" of the farmers and called the move "a step in the right direction".

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction .... Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success.... You're sacrifice has paid dividends.... Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ....accolades," he tweeted.

Former Punjab Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for "acceding to the demands of every Punjabi" on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a Sikh holy festival.

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood," Captain Singh tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the "martyrdom" of "over 700 farmers" who died during the protests will always be remembered. "The coming generations will remember how the farmers of my country risked their lives to protect farmers and farming," he said.