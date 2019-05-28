Haryana Women's Body Calls For Action Against Cops For Thrashing Woman

2 head constables have been suspended and services of 3 Special Officers have been terminated.

Haryana women's body called for a strict action against Faridabad police officers after a video of them allegedly beating up a woman surfaced on social media.

"This is a crime. If a woman is caught in any kind of crime, then the investigation is done only by a woman police officer and that is why woman police stations have been made," Rita Bhatia, member of the State Commission for Women told news agency ANI.

Ms Bhatia questioned the police behaviour and said that it will be difficult for people to trust the police.

"I have forwarded the video to the Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dharna Singh and asked them to take cognizance of this video and take strict action against the accused," she added.

Two head constables - Baldev and Rohit - have been suspended and services of three Special Police Officers - Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh - have been terminated after the incident came to light.

An FIR has also been lodged in Faridabad and two of the accused have been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the others, the police said.

A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman. The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified, he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)