5 Policemen Face Action After Video Shows Cops Thrashing Woman In Haryana

Haryana Police suspended two head constables and terminated the services of three Special Police Officers today after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten up by Faridabad police officers surfaced on social media. An FIR has also been lodged in Faridabad and two of the accused have been arrested.

A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman. The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified, he said. The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana police on Monday by the State Women Commission which took strong view of the incident.

The spokesman also said that Haryana Police is committed to respect as well as safety and security to women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they act in unlawful manner. Efforts are being made to arrest the others.

Commissioner of Faridabad Police, Mr Sanjay Kumar has ordered suspension of Head Constables Baldev and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs - Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad.

Navdeep Virk, the Additional Director General of Haryana Police (Law and Order), also tweeted about the incident.

He also said that efforts were being made to find the woman. Her statement would be recorded for further investigation.