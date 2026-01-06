Video: 2 Groups Clash, Throw Stones At Each Other In Faridabad

Tension prevailed in a residential area of Faridabad on Tuesday morning after two groups clashed and pelted stones at each other, leaving several people injured.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, even as no complaint has been filed with the police so far.

According to information, the incident took place in Nehru Colony, where members of two groups were involved in heavy stone-pelting. The clash reportedly followed an argument and exchange of abuses in a lane late at night, which escalated further by morning.

On Tuesday morning, people from both sides came out onto the road, following which they began throwing stones at each other.

Several people from both groups were injured in the clash. It is also being reported that the two families involved are considered to be closely related.

A video of the incident has been circulating widely on social media, showing members of both groups pelting stones at one another.

Police said they have not received any complaint from either side so far. They added that the situation is being monitored and appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is lodged.

(With inputs from Jitendra Beniwal)