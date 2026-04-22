Faridabad Couple Arrested For Defrauding People Of Rs 31 Crore: Cops

Faridabad police arrested a husband and wife from Mumbai for defrauding people of around Rs 31 crore by promising investments in forex trading and film production, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amit, a resident of Sector 88, Faridabad, filed a complaint stating that Himanshu Sharma operated a company called "Forex Education Institute" in SGM Nagar, Faridabad, and encouraged people to invest in foreign exchange trading and films, promising up to 3 per cent monthly profit.

He used his brother Diwanshu Sharma's (a film actor) name and cited films to gain their trust, police said.

Since 2019, the accused had collected crores of rupees from different people for investment, police said.

Initially, they lured investors by promising profits and later collected large sums, they said.

"In 2020, a new company named 'M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited' opened in Nehru Place, New Delhi, and collected more money from investors. After providing profits for some time, in May 2023, the accused closed their office and house and absconded with their families. During this period, approximately Rs 31 crore was defrauded from different people," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the SMG Nagar police station, and the police handed the investigation over to the (NIT Economic Offences Wing), police said.

"While investigating, the EOW team arrested the accused Himanshu and his wife from Mumbai on May 19, and they were taken on transit remand for two days. The couple was produced in a Faridabad court today, and police have taken them on four days of police remand. We are questioning the accused couple," said the Faridabad police spokesperson

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