In Haryana Shocker, Newborn Thrown Over Wall, Pierced By Spiked Fence

The body was discovered by local residents this morning.

The dead body of a newborn boy was found impaled and stuck on a grill in the quiet Haryana village of Ajronda late Friday night. According to the police, a person threw the newborn over a wall before it got skewered on the spiked fence.

The body was discovered by local residents this morning, much to their shock and disbelief. The body of the newborn was carefully removed from the grille and subsequently transported to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the autopsy will determine whether the child was intentionally killed before being discarded or if the death occurred as a result of being pierced by the grill.

The police are examining surrounding CCTV footage in the hopes of identifying and locating the individuals responsible for the crime.

"Parents are guilty," alleged the shocked residents of Ajronda, with some even suggesting the death penalty for those responsible for the baby's gruesome death.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

