On Camera, Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Exercising At Faridabad Gym

A 35-year-old man died of a heart attack while working out at a gym in Faridabad. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the man, Pankaj, was practising triceps extension and fell flat on the floor.

As seen in the CCTV footage, Pankaj arrived at the Srauta Gym and Wellness Club in Faridabad's Sector-8 at 10 am. He had a cup of black coffee before starting his day's workout.

In another footage, recorded at 10:20 am, Pankaj is seen pulling a cable and exercising his shoulders. After a few minutes, he moves to doing triceps extension. Barely two minutes into it, he collapsed and fell on the ground.

Hearing the noise, a fellow gym member walked to check on him and ran out to call someone. Gradually, more people gathered and splashed water on his face, trying to revive him. A team of doctors and an ambulance, called from a private hospital nearby, declared Pankaj dead.

Pankaj's gym trainer, Puneet, said that the former wasn't doing a heavy workout.

"We couldn't lift and take him to the hospital as he was heavy, weighing 175 kgs. The doctors were called immediately," said Puneet.

According to the initial investigation, Pankaj died of a heart attack. The police were informed, and the body was sent to the BK Hospital for postmortem before handing it over to the family.

Pankaj, a businessman, had been going to the same gym for five months.