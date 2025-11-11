Faridabad, Badarpur, Red Fort: NDTV Maps Route Of Car Behind Delhi Blast

The Hyundai i20 car, which is at the centre of the terror blast near Red Fort, entered Delhi from Haryana's Faridabad, according to sources in the Delhi police. The Special Cell of the Delhi police is conducting the CCTV mapping to retrace the route of the i20 car, and it was found that the vehicle entered Delhi via the Badarpur border from Faridabad.

Police found that a suspect, Umar Mohammad, was driving the car before the blast that killed at least nine people and injured around 20 others. Sources said Umar Mohammad, a doctor by profession, planned the Red Fort attack in panic after investigators arrested two key members of the module – Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather – and seized 2,900 kg of suspected explosives in Faridabad over the past few days.

How The Attack Was Planned

During the probe, police found that Umar Mohammad planned the attack along with two of his associates, sources said.

"Umar Mohammad and his associates used Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) to carry out the attack. They placed a detonator in the car and carried out the terror attack in a crowded area near Red Fort," they said.

CCTV Footage Traced

Police sources said that security camera footage from multiple routes was traced from the Badarpur Border to the parking area of the Sunehri Masjid near Red Fort and from Outer Ring Road to Kashmere Gate to Red Fort.

It was found that after the i20 car entered Delhi from the Badarpur border, it came to Old Delhi via the Outer Ring Road. The car was parked in the parking area of the Sunehri Masjid near the Red Fort for nearly two to three hours, and during this time, Umar Mohammad did not leave the car for even a minute, sources said.

The police suspect that Umar Mohammad was either waiting for someone in the car or was waiting for further instructions. However, he did not meet anyone in the parking lot.

He left the parking lot nearly three hours later and started driving towards central Delhi. The blast was triggered when the car was near a traffic light near the Red Fort.

Sources have indicated that the target could have been anywhere in central Delhi, as the car was seen moving from the Red Fort toward the city centre.

"Based on footage from different locations, around 13 individuals have come under suspicion and are being questioned," they added.

Ownership Of The i-20 Car

During the probe, it was found that Umar Mohammad owned the car involved in the blast. Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle used in the attack changed hands multiple times. According to early statements, the car was first sold to an individual named Aamir, then passed to Tariq, who was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama.

Finally, the car was passed on to Umar. Officials expect clearer details to emerge by Tuesday afternoon as the interrogation continues.

A large multi-agency investigation is now underway, led jointly by the Delhi Police, J&K Police, NIA, NSG, Intelligence Bureau, UP ATS, Haryana Police, Gujarat Police, and forensic teams to probe the new white-collar terror module that is suspected to be linked with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module.