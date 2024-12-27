"Farewell, Dr Singh": Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Pens Note For Manmohan Singh

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra penned a heartfelt note, expressing grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Ms Moitra thanked the former Prime Minister for showing that true greatness is rooted in nobility, integrity, and tolerance.

In a social media post on X, Moitra wrote, "Farewell, Dr.Singh. And thank you. For exemplifying that nobility, integrity and tolerance are the essential virtues of a great man. No matter who, no matter what."

Farewell, Dr.Singh. And thank you. For exemplifying that nobility, integrity and tolerance are the essential virtues of a great man. No matter who, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/X6FuOXrfA8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 26, 2024

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also condoled the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, saying that India has lost one of its finest statesmen.

Calling Singh "Architect of economic reforms," Mr Banerjee stated that he reshaped the nation's future and led the nation with quiet strength, proving that leadership is about vision, not volume.

"India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as Prime Minister. An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation's future, Dr. Singh led with quiet strength, proving that leadership is about vision, not volume. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those mourning this profound loss," Banerjee posted on X.

India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as Prime Minister.



An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation's future, Dr. Singh led with quiet strength, proving that leadership is about vision, not… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) December 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

President Murmu said that former Manmohan Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and said he will be remembered for his service to the nation.

In a condolence message on X, President Murmu said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us."

"I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. Born in Punjab in 1932, he served two terms as Prime Minister of India--from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after the Congress Party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Updates: Manmohan Singh Dies, To Be Accorded State Funeral

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)