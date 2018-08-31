Family Members Of 6 Policemen Kidnapped By Terrorists In Kashmir: Sources

Family members of 6 policemen have been kidnapped after terrorists raided their homes (Representational)

Family members of six policemen have been kidnapped after terrorists raided the homes of several police officers in south Kashmir on Thursday evening, sources have told NDTV.

The kidnappings, which police sources say is a pressure tactic by the terrorists, come after security forces conducted multiple raids and arrested relatives of some terrorists in the area.

On Wednesday, the son of a policeman was also kidnapped from Tral. A distraught family has appealed to the kidnappers to release their son.

In her appeal, the mother has requested the terror groups to show mercy. A video that has surfaced on social media shows the family and relative pleadings for the child's release.

A senior police officer said that they are working to ensure the safety and release of the family members of policemen.

During the day there were protests at several places in south Kashmir against the arrests of family members of terrorists and the burning of houses of two terrorists in the area.

The villagers allege that security forces have burnt the houses of terrorists after killing of four policemen during an attack at Shopian on Wednesday.

This is first time in last 28 years of terrorism in Kashmir when families of policemen have been targeted like this.