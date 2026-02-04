Fake Profits, Rs 3-Crore Loss: Delhi Police Bust Stock Market Scam Syndicate

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a sophisticated inter-state syndicate. Operating across multiple states and allegedly guided by foreign handlers, the group specialised in scams that targeted high-net-worth individuals.

The operation involved coordinated raids in Mumbai, Kota, Noida, and Lucknow, resulting in the arrest of six individuals who managed a vast network of "mule" bank accounts used to launder money defrauded from victims.

Police said the syndicate used fake investment platforms and advanced digital tools to dupe victims by promising high returns on online stock market investments. During the operation, authorities recovered nine mobile phones containing digital evidence of their illegal activities.

The probe began after a New Delhi-based real estate developer, Krishan Kumar, filed a complaint alleging that he had been cheated out of Rs 3.76 crore. He was lured into a fake investment platform with promises of "assured profits" and professional trading guidance. An e-FIR was registered on September 15, 2025, following which the IFSO Unit took up the investigation.

During the probe, investigators traced Rs 10 lakh credited to a first-layer mule account held by accused Sablu Kumar, a resident of Navi Mumbai. Although initial searches in Mumbai were unsuccessful, technical surveillance led police to Kota, Rajasthan, where Kumar was apprehended.

Sablu's interrogation led police to Wasim Ahmad in Delhi's Jangpura area. A raid led to the arrest of Ahmad along with three associates -- Rajesh Khan, Sahid Ali and Mannu Issar. A forensic analysis of their seized devices provided investigators with the blueprints of the syndicate's financial operations, including the details of multiple bank accounts used to route and launder the proceeds of their various frauds.

The final arrest was Manish Kumar in Dwarka, Delhi, who allegedly played a major role in managing the inflow and outflow of fraud proceeds and supplying mule accounts. Analysis of his WhatsApp logs revealed links to at least 52 other cybercrime complaints registered across India.

Police said the offence is serious, well-organised and spread across multiple states. Further investigation is underway to trace the full money trail and identify additional conspirators.