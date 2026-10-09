Act On Content Takedown Orders On Priority: Centre To Social Media Platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has advised social media platforms to strengthen monitoring and act against misinformation, manipulated media and misleading content that could disturb public order, asking them to immediately act on government authorities take down orders on priority.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that certain information, including false, misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content, is being circulated through various social media platforms in relation to ongoing public events and developments. Such content, particularly when presented as current or authentic information, has the potential to cause public confusion, create apprehension, disturb public order and social tranquility, and contribute to law-and-order concerns," the ministry said in its notice.

It has also asked platforms to "accord priority to reports/complaints received from authorised government agencies regarding content having potential implications for public order, and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable law".

The advisory comes amid protests in the national capital demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition has stepped up pressure, with INDIA bloc MPs mobilising around the demand and protests centred on Jantar Mantar and attempts to march towards the Election Commission headquarters.

Police have intensified security across central Delhi, deploying additional personnel and erecting barricades to restrict movement. Authorities have cited prohibitory orders and permission requirements, while opposition parties continue to question the voter-list revision process.

MeitY said social media intermediaries must exercise due diligence under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The ministry specifically identified old photographs and videos presented as current events, digitally altered or synthetically generated audio-visual material, impersonation of public authorities or individuals, and content likely to incite violence or unlawful activity.

The advisory has directed platforms to "undertake appropriate measures to identify, prevent and not promote the dissemination of unlawful information falling within the categories prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021."

On manipulated media, the ministry said platforms should "undertake appropriate measures to identify and appropriately label/contextualise manipulated, synthetically generated or misleading content, particularly where such content is presented as depicting a current event."

MeitY also called for awareness measures encouraging users to verify the authenticity, source and date of information before sharing it. Platforms have been asked to ensure "timely cooperation with law-enforcement and other authorised government agencies" in accordance with applicable law and prescribed timelines.

The ministry further advised intermediaries to strengthen monitoring, escalation and grievance-redressal mechanisms to address content that could trigger widespread confusion, panic, violence or public-order disturbances.

It said any action taken must comply with the IT Act, the 2021 Rules and other applicable laws, while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse.

"All SMIs are advised to take appropriate and necessary measures in this regard with immediate effect," the advisory said.