2 Call Centres Making Fake Job Offers Busted In Delhi, 11 Detained

Delhi Police have busted two allegedly fake job-placement call centres operating from Ranjit Nagar near Shadipur Metro Station. Eleven have been detained in connection with the fraud. The Special Staff, Cyber, and Ranjit Nagar police teams of the central district carried out the joint action.

The two syndicates allegedly targeted job seekers by procuring their personal details from online job-search and recruitment platforms, said police.

The accused then made targeted calls posing as recruiters and offered attractive employment opportunities. After gaining their confidence, they demanded registration or processing fees ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500 under different pretexts.

Police said the callers would continue communicating with the victims for several days, assuring them about the proposed job and further formalities. After taking the money, they would eventually stop communicating, they added.

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The first call centre was identified at the Lal Ratan building. The building was raided, and six people -- four women and two men -- were detained.

In a separate operation, a second suspected fake job placement call centre was found to be operating in the same building. Five men found manning the calling cubicles were detained.

During the inspection, police allegedly found job-seeker data and active calling applications. In the second call centre, operators were found using 'Xlite', an internet-based VoIP software, to make calls to prospective job seekers.

Police said the operators could not produce corporate authorisation letters, placement agreements, or records of candidates who had actually been placed in jobs when asked to establish the legitimacy of their recruitment activity.

A total of 13 computer systems, five mobile phones, calling software, job-seeker data, communication records, and digital and financial evidence have been seized from the two premises.

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The six people detained from the first centre included Arpit, 38, and Ashok, 36, along with four women aged between 27 and 29. The five detained from the second centre have been identified as Asim, 32, Sandeep, 29, Gaurav Malik, 34, Gyan Singh, 32, and Rohit, 34.

According to police, job-seeker data, including data allegedly sourced from online recruitment platforms such as Shine.com, was used to make targeted calls.

A case has been registered at Ranjit Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify the alleged owners and masterminds behind the two operations, trace the source of the job-seeker data, follow the financial trail, and identify other people linked to the suspected fraud network.

Delhi Police has advised job seekers to be cautious of calls promising guaranteed employment in exchange for registration, processing, or placement fees. Citizens have also been advised to independently verify an employer's credentials before sharing personal information or making payments.