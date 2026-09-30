'My Phone Number Was Shared': Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee Recalls Receiving 'Messages' From Unknown Men After Fake Facebook Profile

Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee has fallen prey to a social media scam, as a fake Facebook account was created in her name, through which her phone number and email ID were leaked. She has been reaching out to her friends to report the page, as she has been flooded with calls and messages from unknown numbers ever since.

She told Bombay Times, "Unknown men started messaging me and then somebody sent me a link and asked, 'Is this really you?' So I opened the link and was horrified. My number and email ID have been shared... I don't think any fan would do this. I am sure this has been done out of spite and enmity just to harass me."

She added, "I am constantly blocking unknown numbers and planning to approach the Cyber Crime Cell to help me get this page taken down."

"This has been my number for 20 years. I hope I don't have to change it. I will try not to take that step, but I want to teach the miscreant a lesson," she concluded.

About Vahbiz Dorabjee

An actor, model and entrepreneur, Vahbiz Dorabjee first rose to fame with her debut role in the supernatural romance series Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Some of her other well-known projects include Saraswatichandra, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Deewaniyat.

Over the years, she has successfully transitioned into business ventures while continuing to be associated with acclaimed television projects.

as for her personal life, Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee, met on the sets of 2010 TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They married in 2013 after dating for three years.

The two legally got divorced on December 18, 2021. Actor couple Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated in 2016. Vivian spoke to Hindustan Times about the split, saying it was nobody's business but his and Vahbiz's. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-stars have been reported to have ended their three-year-old marriage because of incompatibility.

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