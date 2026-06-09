Fake IDs, Fake Cop Badges, Fake Money: Bengal Killer Couple's 'World Of Fake'

New revelations continue to emerge in the investigation into the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul. Police have now recovered several items from the accused couple's home, expanding the scope of the inquiry. Police found multiple fake identity cards, fake West Bengal Police badges, fake bundles of notes and over 100 shirts.

An assistant professor at Shivaji College, Paul was found murdered at her flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave last week. She was killed by her tenants, who lived in her house in West Bengal's Bardhaman district, over a property dispute. The tenant couple, Ramprasad Das and Banashree Das, have been arrested from Bardhaman, while their minor son has been detained in connection with the case.

The accused ran a sanitaryware shop in Bardhaman and frequently travelled to Delhi for work, often visiting the Karol Bagh market. Police said they had visited Paul's home previously and were familiar with the access routes, the surrounding area, and the layout of the house.

During the investigation, police recovered several items from the accused's home. Police found multiple fake identity cards, counterfeit badges resembling those of the West Bengal Police, and a fake badge identifying the holder as a railway ticket checker.

Additionally, police discovered bundles of paper that looked like stacks of currency notes. The investigation revealed that these bundles had genuine notes placed at the top and bottom, with ordinary paper sandwiched in between. Police suspect this is a method commonly used in fraud cases.

Several watches and over 100 shirts were also recovered during the raid. The accused could not provide a legitimate source for these items. Delhi Police has now informed the West Bengal Police to determine if the accused was involved in any other thefts, scams, or crimes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was not committed in a fit of sudden rage but was the result of meticulous prior planning. Police suspect that the accused conducted reconnaissance for several days before the murder and made concerted efforts to destroy evidence after executing the crime.

The investigation revealed that the accused husband's mobile phone contained the registration number of the professor's vehicle and photographs of her Delhi residence. Police suspect that the accused had already begun gathering information about the area. During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to conducting reconnaissance of the Vasundhara Enclave locality and taking photographs from the outside during January and March.

Police said the accused contacted Paul via a WhatsApp call on June 1, using the pretext of paying rent. During the conversation, the professor mentioned that she would be at home on June 3. Investigators suspect that the murder plan was finalised following this information.

Police investigation revealed that the accused couple made every effort to conceal their identities after the incident. According to sources, the duo changed their clothes three times: first upon arriving in Delhi, a second time after the murder, and a third time before boarding a train. After the murder, they took a taxi to Anand Vihar Railway Station. After staying there for about 15 minutes, they took an auto-rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station, where they changed clothes again.

They travelled by train to Bardhaman with their minor son. According to the police, they did not take the direct route home; instead, they exited via a path behind the railway station and walked a long, circuitous route to avoid arousing suspicion.

The investigation also revealed that the accused had parked his scooter in a market about 300 meters away from his home. Police tracked down the scooter after a search lasting approximately 24 hours.

Investigators believe the accused deliberately attempted to hide his identity and movements to prevent the police from easily tracing him.

The police suspect that after the murder, the accused took the professor's mobile phone with them to erase WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence. The police are currently examining the phone and digital records.

Meanwhile, discrepancies have emerged in the statements of the two accused regarding the weapon used in the murder. The accused husband claims the weapon was brought from Bardhaman, whereas the wife claims it was purchased in Delhi. The police are investigating this contradiction.

According to the police, the accused travelled from West Bengal by train, but no reservation records for their journey have been found, and it appears they travelled in a general compartment. An investigation into this matter is ongoing.

According to the Delhi Police, over 200 CCTV footage clips were examined in connection with this case. The investigation team subsequently tracked down the accused.

The police are now trying to determine whether the accused couple had committed any other crimes in the past.