2 Masked Visitors, 30 Minutes: Probe Into Delhi Professor's Murder

With masks on their faces and bags in their hands, two individuals - a man and a woman - entered a Delhi professor's house on Wednesday (June 3), the day she was murdered. The two made an exit around 30 minutes later. It remains unclear if the visit was made before the professor, Debosmita Paul, was murdered or after.

Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, was found murdered at her house in Delhi on Thursday. She lived alone at her sister's flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi.

Paul had separated from her husband in 2022, five years after their marriage, following a domestic dispute. Her husband lives in Bengaluru.

An investigation into the murder has revealed that she was killed on June 3.

According to sources, at around 3:20 pm, three individuals in a private cab arrived at Paul's residential society. The two passengers were seen wearing masks and carrying bags to her house. They allegedly used the staircase instead of the lift and returned only 30 minutes later with their clothes changed, the sources said.

All this while the private cab driver waited for them in his vehicle.

The police have detained the cab driver and are questioning him. The investigators have also accessed the driver's ride details to identify the passengers.

Friendly Entry, Killed By Blow

The initial probe found no signs of forced entry into the house. This means Paul possibly let the killers inside, facilitating a 'friendly entry.'

Satyam Apartments is a gated society, meaning everyone's entry and exit are recorded. The police believe the perpetrator was known to Paul. This, however, has raised questions about safety inside the gated complex.

The case came to the fore after Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, approached the police. She complained that her sister was not answering her calls. While the police began retrieving Debosmita's call details, Devarati decided to enter her sister's house. The house was locked from outside.

Upon entering the flat, she saw her sister's body in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigation indicates that she was hit on the head with a heavy object, the police said. There is a deep injury on the head, and the veins in her wrist were found severed.

The post-mortem examination is currently underway at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The police are interrogating domestic help and neighbours.