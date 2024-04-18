Fact Check: Did Ranveer Singh Criticise PM Modi Over Inflation?

Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul posted the video on her verified X handle.

A video of actor Ranveer Singh criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation is a deepfake video made using an artificial intelligence voice clone of the Bollywood actor.

BOOM found that the video is digitally altered with a synthetic voice clone and in the original video, which was an interview given to Asian News International (ANI), the actor praised the prime minister and said the latter was celebrating India's cultural heritage.

In the 42-second doctored video, Mr Singh is heard saying, "This is Modiji's purpose. He intended to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is now heading towards a time of injustice at such a pace... so we should never stop demanding our development and justice - this is why we must think and vote."

The video later concludes with a message urging people to vote for Congress.

Earlier this week, another AI voice clone of actor Aamir Khan targeting Prime Minister Modi was shared by several Congress functionaries.

Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul posted the video on her verified X handle with the caption, "Vote for Nyaya (Justice) Vote for Congress".

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

FACT CHECK

BOOM also analysed the video using Itisaar, a deepfake detection tool developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur. The tool determined that the video contained an AI voice clone.

The lip sync and voice in the video are not in sync. In addition, the voice-over appears to be erratic. BOOM also spoke to experts at Contrails AI to test the video through their detection tool. "Clear Audiospoof detected on the potentially doctored clip, while frames appear to be entirely real", the test determined.

The test also said the audio appears to be a full AI clone.

BOOM found that the same clip was posted on news agency ANI's official X handle on April 14, 2024. However, in this clip, the actor's speech sounds normal.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh says, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Life long I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time..." pic.twitter.com/4s2j7R0x7F — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

BOOM also found out that the viral video had been edited from the 1:18-minute mark to the 1:54-minute mark, taking out segments from the original interview.

In the original 2-minute and 33-second-long interview shared by ANI, Ranveer Singh talks about his visit to Kashi with an ANI reporter, stating, "Ma'am, may I share something... When I begin to speak, my words flow spontaneously. I cannot articulate what I experienced today. I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva all my life, and for the first time, I have come to visit Kashi. I want to bring my mother and my wife next time. My mother is very happy. When a devotee of Lord Shiva arrives in the city of Lord Shiva, you can imagine the emotions. When we visited the Kashi temple, there was a unique energy... a different vibration and frequency when the Panditji (the priest) recited the mantras. During the aarti, there's a distinct energy and power felt within. Everyone is captivated by that energy. Their eyes sparkle, and there's an aura around them... chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' with raised hands."

The actor further said, "I am filled with joy seeing all of this. This was Modiji's vision to celebrate our rich cultural heritage, history, and legacy. India is progressing towards modernity at a remarkable pace, but we must never forget our roots and cultural heritage. That's why development with heritage is crucial- it's a blend of the past and the future. Kashi, a place older than history and tradition, witnessing development, is an absolute wonder. The integration of the past and the present in this spectacular place is an absolute marvel. I have had the pleasure of meeting and welcoming some foreigners inside."

(This story was originally published by BOOM, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)