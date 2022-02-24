Explosion Few Km Away From House: Indian Student In Ukraine To Parents

Fear and chaos prevails in Ukraine, his parents quoted him as saying.

Fear and chaos have gripped Ukraine and the ration shops as well as ATMs are running out of essential items and cash, respectively, an Indian student studying in the eastern European country told his Indore-based parents over phone.

Russia on Thursday launched a large-scale military attack on Ukraine. In its advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine described the situation as highly uncertain.

Ashish Chandra (22), who is currently doing MBBS at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine, told his parents in a video call that an explosion occurred about five km away from his house.

Chandra told his parents that ration shops have run out of stock and although he has money in his bank account, the ATMs have dried up, while shopkeepers are not accepting card payments.

Talking to PTI, his father Amresh Kumar Sinha said, "I am very much worried about my son's safety. He was supposed to return to India on February 26, but due to the Russian attack, the flights have been grounded." India should ensure the return of its students from Ukraine as soon as possible. Many Indian parents, like me, whose children are stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian aggression need immediate help of the Indian government, he added.

He said his wife, Anamika, was continuously making video calls to their son to know his well-being.

During the calls, the worried mother is advising their son not to venture out of his place, he said.

Thousands of Indian students are said to be studying in Ukraine, most of them pursuing courses in medicine.

