Exclusive With DK Shivakumar's Daughter, Brother After Big Karnataka Oath

DK Shivakumar has achieved his goal of becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka, but his family is looking forward to a second term in power. That was the message today from his daughter Aisshwarya DKS Hegde and brother DK Suresh.

As Shivakumar took oath with his 13-member cabinet in Bengaluru, NDTV caught up with his family.

Asked about the expectations from the new Chief Minister, Aisshwarya agreed that it was very high.

"As a family, we pray to the Almighty that the expectations are met and the people are happy at the end of the day," Aishwarya said. "It is not about power today, it is about coming back to power again in the next few years and making sure that he gives back to Karnataka," she added.

Read: DK Shivakumar's Key Decisions On Bengaluru Housing, Roads On Day 1

Asked the same question, Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, a Congress leader and former MP, said, "Whatever the aspirations of Karnataka people... Definitely, he will do it... We will try to get one more term in 2028".

While the regime change in Karnataka came after a long tussle between the fcations of then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, it was also incumbent on Congress's hopes for a second term. Caught between growing anti-incumbency in the state and the staid governance of 80-year-old Siddaramaiah, the party had bowed to a need for change.

Photo Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi had impressed on Siddaramaiah the need to look at the big picture, during their one-on-one meeting, where the two-time Chief Minister received his marching orders. Any decision must now be made with the 2028 assembly election and the 2029 Lok Sabha election in mind, he was quoted as saying.

For the Congress, backing a regime change is rare. It did not happen in Rajasthan when Sachin Pilot had rebelled, or in Chhattisgarh when Bhupesh Baghel and his rival TS Singh Deo were at odds over a rumoured 'rotational chief minister' deal. The Grand Old Party had given in to pressure from the Old Guard -- instead of backing the younger leaders who could have averted anti-incumbency -- and opted to retain status quo.

In the subsequent elections, the Congress had lost both states.

Read: Long Wait Over, Finally DK Shivakumar's Moment Under The Sun

But now the party has broken the mould in Karnataka, the burden of expectation lies heavy on Sivakumar. On the upside, it also dovetails with the expectations of the electorate.

Shivakumar has already made a flying start.

On Wednesday, he spoke of a Rs 2000-crore plan to improve the roads of Bengaluru, and one to regularise buildings that had bypassed tehri sanctioned plans. Free bus rides were promised to students and plans to skilling young people for private sector jobs were unveiled.