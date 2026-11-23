Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called the party's sweeping performance in the Rajasthan rural local body elections a "historic victory" and a stern wake-up call for the ruling BJP, saying voters have rejected the state government's style of functioning.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pilot said the rural win sends a big signal to both the state leadership in Jaipur and the Centre.

"This victory belongs to the people of Rajasthan, and it is a historic win. People have sent a clear message to the BJP government, the central government and the double-engine government that this kind of governance will not work," Pilot told NDTV.

"The Congress has always been strong in rural areas but this complete wipeout of the BJP is a sign of things to come. Being the ruling party, the BJP needs to introspect on why such conditions arose that people pushed them toward such a crushing defeat," he added.

The Congress recorded a decisive win in the panchayat polls, getting the highest majority the party has seen in the last few decades, despite Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma having held massive roadshows. The Congress had relied heavily on local-level leaders only.

"You did nothing for three years and then go wave your hands at people and ask for votes. That is not how it works. When you are in government, campaigning happens through your work, your policies and the promises you made. In the villages there, fertilisers are being distributed under police guard and NREGA has been shut down. Even these elections only happened on the orders of the high court. They did not hold elections for a year and a half," the Congress general secretary said.

The BJP, however, had an edge in the urban municipal polls, which Pilot alleged was the result of manipulation of ward boundaries for political gain.

"In the municipalities, delimitation was carried out in such a way that one ward had 500 votes while another had 5,000 votes. Boundaries were redrawn to serve their own political interests, and there was complete misuse of the police and administration," Pilot alleged, adding that despite all that, the vote share difference between the Congress and the BJP was less than one per cent. He said the Congress gained a five per cent lead over the BJP in rural areas.

Pilot did not answer directly to a question about the next assembly election and whether the local wins could boost his chances for becoming chief minister if his party won the assembly polls. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had already said he was ready for a fourth term.

"No one gets a post just like that. First, the party wins. Ask me this question after the 2028 election results. We have gained good momentum now and over the next 23 to 24 months, we have to take it forward," he said.

According to him, when elections are held in 2028, the Congress will return to power with a strong majority not just in Rajasthan but in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana too.

Describing the party's convention on leadership faces, Pilot added, "When a party is in government, the sitting chief minister is the obvious face who leads the campaign. In the Opposition, we fight together - the state president, the Leader of the Opposition and senior leaders fight collectively. What we are doing in Punjab is what we will do in Rajasthan."

As a Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Pilot dismissed reports of internal competition and multiple yatras being taken out by state Congress leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

He said there was no infighting and a coordinated outreach campaign was launched following Rahul Gandhi's November 4 rally in Sangrur. On many leaders nurturing chief ministerial aspirations, Pilot said having ambition in politics is not a bad thing.

"If you don't have ambition, what politics will you do? But ambition has a limit. Beyond that, the public comes first, the party comes second and personal ambitions come last," he said.