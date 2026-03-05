Ex-US Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu Is New Lt Governor Of Delhi

India's former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has been appointed Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, as part of a major reshuffle in governors and lieutenant governors in nine states and union territories ahead of crucial elections in several states in the country.

The President of India also appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lt Governor of Delhi, as Lt Governor of Ladakh, in a development that follows the resignation of Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta earlier in the day. Gupta has been made the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

The new appointments will be effective from the dates they assume charge of their offices, said a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who Is Taranjit Sandhu?

Sandhu had been one of India's most experienced diplomats in US affairs, having served multiple stints at the Indian mission in Washington. During 1997-2000, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, responsible for liaison with the US Congress. Then, during 2013-2017, he was made the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India.

He assumed charge as India's ambassador to the US in February 2020 and continued in that post until his retirement on February 1, 2024. After his retirement, he joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Prior to his Washington appointment, he was the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from 2017 to 2020.

During 2011-2013, he also served as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt. He was posted at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, during 2005-2009.

Sandhu also worked in the Ministry of External Affairs as Joint Secretary (United Nations) during 2009-2011 and later headed the Human Resource Division as Joint Secretary (Administration).

Other Key Appointments

Among other key appointments is that of RN Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, who has now been made the Governor of West Bengal, hours after the surprise resignation of CV Ananda Bose. Bose served as Bengal's Governor since November 2022.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been tasked with the functions of Tamil Nadu's Governor in the meantime, as Ravi takes over his duty as Bengal Governor.

Both Bengal and Tamil Nadu will vote in crucial state elections within months.

The President also appointed Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma as Maharashtra's Governor, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made the Governor of Telangana.

Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, while Lt General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been made Bihar's Governor.