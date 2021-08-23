Ex-Trinamool Minister Who Joined BJP Arrested In Cheating Case

BJP's Shayama Parasad Mukherjee has been arrested in a cheating case. (Representational)

Former West Bengal Minister Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misappropriating government funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as chairman in Bishnupur Municipality," Bankura police official Dhritiman Sarkar said.

The BJP leader was produced before Bishnupur court today and sent to four days of police custody.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, former chairman of Bishnupur Municipality, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's arrest came after Bankura Police received a complaint from Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Bishnupur against the BJP leader for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as Chairman in Bishnupur Municipality.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also the Textile Minister in Trinamool Congress-led state government. However, he switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the assembly elections.