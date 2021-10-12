Ex-Mumbai Police Chief Fails To Appear Before Crime Branch For Extortion Case Inquiry

This is the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named. (File)

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police today.

Earlier on October 9, the Crime Branch Unit had sent an inquiry notice to the former Mumbai Police Commissioner in connection with an extortion case against him.

It had pasted a notice at Mr Singh's Mumbai residence and a team had gone to Haryana to serve him notice at his Haryana residence.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It is the second case of extortion in which Mr Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)