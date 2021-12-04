Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Accepts Suspension Order Over Extortion Allegations

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused Anil Deshmukh of corruption. (File)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order and the Maharashtra home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said here on Friday.

Param Bir Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane. The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)