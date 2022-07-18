CBI Questions 2 Former Mumbai Police Chiefs In Case Against Maharashtra Ex-Minister

The CBI has charged Anil Deshmukh under various sections of Indian Penal Code. (File)

The CBI has questioned former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with a corruption case against Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.

Mr Pandey is also facing investigation in a case of illegal phone tapping of some National Stock Exchange employees.

The agency has charged Mr Deshmukh and unidentified others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty" on a complaint of Mr Singh.

