Ex-Delhi Lieutenant Governor Demands Probe Into Jamia Library Incident

Delhi: The CCTV video was released on Saturday (File)

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung on Monday demanded an investigation into the incident, the CCTV footage of which is doing rounds on social media showing policemen in riot gears barging into the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library and beating students with batons on the night of December 15 last year.

"A statement should come from the police on this. If a student entered the library carrying stone that is also condemnable. There should be a proper investigation into this," Mr Jung, who was also the Vice-Chancellor of JMI before taking over as Delhi LG told ANI.

A video was released by the Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs.

Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media.

The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate it.

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons.

On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus.

The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi.