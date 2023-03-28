Student Leader Sharjeel Imam Can Face Fresh Charges In Jamia Violence Case

The Delhi High Court on today partially set aside a trial court's order discharging Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activists Sharjeel Asif Iqbal Tanham, Safoora Zargar and 8 others, in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, and ordered framing of fresh charges against them.

The court said student activists, including Sharjeel Imam, were in the first line of the mob.

"They were raising slogans against the Delhi police and were jumping over barricades," it said.

The high court said that the right to peaceful assembly is subject to reasonable restrictions and acts of violence and violent speeches are not protected under this.