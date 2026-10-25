Ex-Congress MLA Raminder Awla Joins Akali Dal, Revives Fresh Ticket Row

Former Congress MLA from Jalalabad Raminder Singh Awla has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), triggering fresh political discussion in Punjab's Ferozepur belt and bringing his past differences over candidate selection within the Congress back into focus.

Awla formally joined the Akali Dal in Chandigarh in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Senior SAD leader and party vice-president Parmbans Singh Bunty Romana was also present.

Welcoming Awla, Sukhbir Badal took to X and described him as a senior Congress leader and former MLA from Jalalabad. He highlighted the constituency's association with the Akali Dal, saying its people had given him the opportunity to serve them three times. Badal also claimed that extensive development work had been undertaken in Jalalabad during Akali governments.

Awla's induction is significant for the Akali Dal as it seeks to strengthen its political presence in the Ferozepur region, where the party has faced competition from both the Congress and other political forces.

Past ticket controversy back in focus

Awla's exit from the Congress comes against the backdrop of an earlier controversy over the distribution of election tickets and allegations of political dynasticism within the party.

On August 4, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, then Punjab Congress president, had questioned the practice of senior leaders seeking tickets for both themselves and their sons. Addressing a public meeting in Ferozepur, Warring said the party would not allot two tickets to members of the same family and questioned whether the Congress was being run like a family estate.

His remarks were linked to discussions surrounding Awla and ticket allocation. However, there is no independent confirmation that the controversy directly prompted Awla to leave the Congress.

Ghubaya candidature triggered differences

Candidate selection in the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency has also been a source of friction within the Congress.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sher Singh Ghubaya left the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Congress. His candidature from Ferozepur reportedly faced resistance from some local Congress leaders, with Awla's dissatisfaction also becoming part of the political discussion at the time.

Despite the objections, the Congress high command selected Ghubaya to contest the parliamentary seat.

Awla's move to the Akali Dal now adds a new dimension to the political contest in Jalalabad and the wider Ferozepur belt. His future role in the party and the extent to which his entry could influence local political equations will remain key points of interest.

The development comes amid continuing discussions over political realignments in Punjab. However, there is no confirmed evidence linking Awla's decision to any prospective alliance between political parties.