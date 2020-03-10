'Even Usain Bolt Can't Escape': Forest Official Shares Video Of Charging Lion

The video shows the lion trying to run away as a crowd of people stood in its way (Twitter)

A video of a lion running berserk through Madhavpur village in Gujarat that was shared on social media has left many people scared.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption, "Imagine someone charging at you at 80 kmph... Even Usain Bolt can't escape (Average speed-38 kmph) from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will you find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madhavpur village of Gujarat."

Even Usain Bolt can't escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/PLyOMq6oDv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

The video shows the lion trying to run away as a crowd of people stood in its way. As the lion ran straight across the village, people can be seen running away in fear.

Ever since the post has gone viral, social media is abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "I hope no one was hurt this big kitty on loose."

Another wrote, "This was funny. Like a dog running through... Hope the lion was safe??"

Another post read, "Amazing! Leopards though as it's been shown time and time again, aren't as lucky as that lioness!"