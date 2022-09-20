Lioness Kills 15-Year-Old Boy In Gujarat's Amreli

Cages were being set up to trap the lioness, the forest official said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lioness at Vavdi village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday evening, a forest department official said.

Rahul Meswaniya was attacked by a lioness when he was passing through an isolated patch of a road on the outskirts of the village, said Range Forest Officer Yograjsinh Rathod.

The parents of the boy work as farm labourers. The family hailed from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

He said cages were being set up to trap the lioness and the area is being scanned by Forest department personnel.

Gujarat, the only abode of the Asiatic lions, had seen a 29 per cent increase in their population to 674 in 2020 compared to 523 in 2015.

