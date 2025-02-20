"Even God Can't Do It In 2-3 Years": DK Shivakumar On Fixing Bengaluru Roads

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday that failing to plan for proper roads, pavements, and green zones would be a great disservice to Bengaluru.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on road construction organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he said, "Bengaluru can't be changed in two-three years. Even God can't do that. It can be changed only when proper planning is done and executed well." "The handbook on roads released here provides guidelines to planting of saplings, erection of poles, design of main roads, design smaller roads, traffic discipline, design of bus stands, etc. We would like uniformity and standardisation in public infrastructure," he said.

"We have instructed for removal of all cables hanging in the open. Have instructed BBMP to lay them underground or cut them." He mentioned that the government is working on new policies to protect the assets of the people, which will be announced in the last week of February.

Regarding tunnel projects, he explained, "We haven't been able to call for tenders for tunnel projects due to technical, financial, and acquisition issues." Shivakumar also praised the Constitution for shaping lives and emphasised the significance of the newly released handbook on roads.

"... this handbook on roads will determine the future of Bengaluru. We have also received many suggestions such as beautifying metro pillars with cultural symbols. It has already been done at certain places." Noting that it was encouraging to see students and youth coming forward with suggestions, he said they have volunteered to be part of the effort to shape Bengaluru's future.

Later, addressing reporters, he said, "Kannada has not disappeared. I was the one who suggested the 60:40 ratio for Kannada name boards. We will take action if there is any violation to this rule." He was responding to a query about Kannada disappearing in Bengaluru.

