Engine-Maker To Oppose Go First's Bid To Enforce Arbitration Order

Pratt & Whitney plans to oppose Go Airlines Ltd's push to enforce an arbitration ruling against the U.S. company for the supply of spare engines, a US court filing from Dealware showed.

The airline, widely known as Go First, approached the Delaware court after it won an arbitration order in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney, which it said failed to supply engines on time. That, the airline argues, has also forced it to file for bankruptcy in New Delhi.

