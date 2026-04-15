Probe Agency Raids At Properties Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal In Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted early morning raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and his son in Punjab as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe, officials said.

Earlier this month, AAP had named Ashok Mittal as its new Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist, also heads the Lovely Group including an university by this name.

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.

According to ED sources, the actions is linked to suspected fund mismanagement connected to the university.

Reacting sharply, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies for political purposes ahead of elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the move, alleging that the central government is attempting to influence the political landscape in Punjab. He stated that the people of the state would respond strongly to such actions.