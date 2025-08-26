Probe Agency Raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj In Hospital Construction 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence in the national capital for an alleged "scam" in constructing hospitals during his tenure as the Delhi health minister.

The probe agency is raiding at least 13 locations in Delhi.

According to sources, the hospital construction scam is allegedly worth approximately Rs 5,590 crore. In 2018-2019, the AAP-led Delhi government approved projects worth Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals. The ICU hospital was supposed to be completed in six months, but even after three years, the work remained incomplete.

Despite spending Rs 800 crore, only 50 per cent of the work has been completed, sources said.

The cost of LNJP hospital increased from Rs 488 crore to Rs 1,135 crore without any substantial progress.

The construction work was started without approval at several places, and the role of contractors has been found suspicious. The Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has been pending since 2016, with allegations of deliberate delay.

Besides Mr Bharadwaj, AAP leader Satyendar Jain is also under investigation in this case.

"Saurabh Bharadwaj was not the minister at the time when this is the case," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia. "This whole case is false. It is clear from Satendar Jain's case that false cases were made against AAP leaders."