Encounter Underway In J&K's Pirpanjal, 2 Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding

A major anti-terrorist operation is underway in the Pirpanjal mountains of the Yousmarg area after a fierce gun battle between the holed-up terrorists and security forces.

The encounter broke out following an operation launched by police and security forces in the treacherous mountains. According to a senior police officer, at least two terrorists, believed to be foreigners, are hiding in the cordoned area.

Police confirmed that the exchange of gunfire with hiding terrorists and counter-terror operations is underway.

"We have launched an operation in the area. There was an exchange of firing. The operation is underway,"' said a senior police officer.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited the area where police have set up high altitude jungle warfare units to track down terrorists who are believed to be well-trained in jungle warfare and suspected to be well-entrenched in the Pirpanjal mountains.

After Operation Sindoor in May last year, there has been a significant change in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist activities and infiltration attempts from Pakistan have drastically come down.

Security forces continue relentless operations across Jammu and Kashmir. After two terror incidents in July, a massive crackdown was launched across Kashmir, and more than 3,000 suspects were arrested.