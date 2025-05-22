Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar, Terrorists Trapped After Army Ops

At least 3-4 terrorists are reportedly trapped after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar early on Thursday. The intelligence-based operation by a joint team of security forces comes a week after six terrorists were eliminated on anti-terror operations in south Kashmir.

The encounters took place in the Keller area of Shopian and Nadar area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday and Thursday last week respectively.

The encounters come as security forces turn their focus to certain south Kashmir areas in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were shot dead.

Among the action against terror is also the demolition of houses of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.