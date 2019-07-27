Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District

The exchange of fire is taking place in Bona Bazaar area.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

The exchange of fire is taking place in Bona Bazaar area, news agency ANI reported. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Bonbazar area of the south Kashmir district,

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information on the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said, adding that the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the search party.

The exchange of firing is going on and there is no report of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.

Further details awaited.

