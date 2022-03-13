Election Results Live Updates: Congress Top Body Meet Today, AAP To Hold Mega Roadshow In Punjab

The Congress not only lost Punjab but was decimated in all states.

The Congress's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee or CWC, will meet at 4 pm today, three days after a huge defeat in state polls, and is likely to advance internal elections scheduled in September amid renewed questions about its leadership, sources said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a roadshow in Amritsar today to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," Mr Mann told reporters in Sangrur.

Here are the Live Updates on assembly election-related developments: