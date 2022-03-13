In Manipur, BJP Gets Support From JDU, Regional Ally And 2 Independents

BJP has crossed the majority mark with 32 seats in the 60-member state assembly. (File photo)

Even as the BJP rank in Manipur awaits for the central leadership to take a call on who would be the next Chief Minister, its national ally, the Janata Dal (United) and regional ally the Naga People's Front (NPF) on Saturday announced their support to the party.

Two Independents, including the richest candidate Nishikanta Sapam, have also announced their support to the BJP.

The JD (U), which fielded 38 candidates in the recent assembly elections, won six seats and the NPF, which put up 10 nominees and won five seats against four seats in 2017 assembly polls.

National Office Secretary of the JD (U) Mohammad Nisar in a statement said that in the interest of the people of Manipur, the JD (U) has decided to give support to the BJP in the formation of the government.

The JD (U) has appealed to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Manipur.

It said that the party legislators have unanimously elected Khumukcham Joykisan Singh as the leader of the legislature party of JD (U) in the presence of Afaque Ahmad Khan, National General Secretary, in-charge of northeast region.

NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon said the party supports the BJP government keeping in mind it's association with BJP since 2017.

NPF sources said that the party is likely to seek a few cabinet berths in the new ministry.

The next chief minister of Manipur will be decided together by the BJP parliamentary board along with the state unit, state party president A Sharda Devi said on Thursday.

The party will be ready once the governor invites the party to form the next government, she said.

