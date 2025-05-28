"44 MLAs Ready To Form Manipur Government": BJP MLA After Meeting Governor

In a big political development in Manipur, which is under President's Rule, BJP MLA and former minister Thokchom Radheshyam has said "all 44 MLAs" have agreed to form the government "as per the wishes of the people", but the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

Mr Radheshyam made the statement on Wednesday, after he and nine other MLAs met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

"All 44 MLAs have agreed to form a popular government as per the wishes of the people. MLAs are ready to form the government. We have conveyed this to the governor. We also discussed possible solutions for issues (plaguing the state). 10 MLAs visited the governor as representatives to explain our position... the final decision will be taken by the central leadership," the legislator from Heirok assembly constituency said.

"The governor took note of what we said and assured us he will take whatever action is in the best interest of the people," he said.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. Mr Singh had been under fire for his handling of the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which broke out in May 2023 and has claimed over 260 lives and left thousands displaced.

The Manipur Assembly has a strength of 60, of which one seat is vacant. The BJP-led coalition consists of 44 MLAs, 37 of whom are from the party.

