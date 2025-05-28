"44 MLAs Agreed To Form Government": Manipur BJP MLA After Meeting Governor

In a big political development in Manipur, BJP MLA and former minister Thokchom Radheshyam on Wednesday said "all 44 MLAs" have agreed to form the government as per the wishes of the people, but the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

Mr Thokchom made the statement after he along with nine other MLAs met with Governor AK Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

"All 44 MLAs have agreed to form a popular government as per the wishes of the people. MLAs are ready to form the government. We have conveyed this to the Governor. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issues," Mr Thokchom told reporters.

He said the 10 MLAs met the Governor as representatives of all other MLAs to explain their position.

"The Governor noted what we informed and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people," the MLA from Heirok assembly constituency said.

On when would the BJP MLAs stake claim to form a government, Mr Thokchom said a decision will be taken by the central leadership.

"We are a national party. However, to inform you that we are ready is similar to staking a claim to form the government. The Speaker has individually and jointly met with all the MLAs as well. There is no one who opposes the formation of a government," Mr Thokchom said.

He said people are facing too much hardship.

"In the previous term, two years have been lost due to Covid and in this term, another two years lost due to the conflict," the MLA said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also met the Governor on Tuesday.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, earlier this month expressed hope that a popular government would be formed in the state within the next two months. He asked all political leaders to unite in dealing with the challenges the state has been facing.

"The President's rule alone cannot resolve the prevailing issues. A popular government can function closely in tandem with the people and find a solution to the present ethnic crisis," he had told reporters.

The BJP's northeast In-charge Sambit Patra earlier this month visited the state's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts and met Kuki BJP MLAs Vungzagin Valte and Nemcha Kipgen.

Ms Kipgen was the only woman minister in the then Biren Singh government.