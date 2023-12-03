Election Results 2023: BJP's Gamble Of Fielding MPs, Union Ministers - Winners And Losers

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP has fielded several MPs and Union ministers for four assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded several MPs and Union ministers for the four assembly polls, the results of which will be announced today. The majority of the BJP leaders, including three Union ministers who have been fielded in Madhya Pradesh, are Lok Sabha members.

Most of these lawmakers have been fielded on relatively difficult assembly seats, where the party had lost in the last elections.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023:

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, BJP MP Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been fielded from the Dimani constituency in the Morena district, is currently leading by over 2,700 votes.

Prahlad Patel, the minister of state for food processing, who is contesting from Narsingpur, is leading by over 15,684 votes.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Minister for state for rural development, is trailing by over 8,287 votes from Niwas, a seat reserved for scheduled tribes.

The BJP has also fielded Rakesh Singh, the incumbent MP from Jabalpur, from the Jabalpur-West assembly seat. He is leading by more than 23,000 votes.

Uday Pratap Singh, the sitting Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad, is fighting from Gadarwara. Mr Singh is leading by 30,000 votes.

Ganesh Singh, who fought his first Lok Sabha election in 2004, is contesting from the Satna assembly seat, which the party lost in 2018. He is leading by 289 votes.

Riti Pathak, a member of the Lok Sabha from Sidhi, who is contesting her first assembly election, is leading by 8,300 votes from the Sidhi seat.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023:

BJP's Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is contesting from the Jhotwara constituency, is currently leading by more than 48,000 votes, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Diya Kumari, the sitting MP from Rajsamand, is leading by over 56,000 votes from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in Jaipur.

Alwar MP Baba Balaknath, who is fighting from the Tijara constituency, is leading by 9,074 votes.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar, who was fielded from the Mandawa seat, is trailing by over 17,500 votes.

BJP Kirori Lal Meena, who is fighting from the Sawai Madhopur constituency, is leading by over 14,000 votes, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary is trailing by over 20,000 votes from Kishangarh.

Jalore MP Devji Patel is trailing from the Sanchore seat by more than 33,000 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023:

Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel, who has been fielded against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan seat, is currently trailing by over 7,400 votes. While Bhupesh Baghel has so far polled 52,799 votes, Vijay Baghel has received 45,328 votes.

Union minister Renuka Singh, who is contesting from Bharatpur-Sonhat, is leading by 4,448 votes, the latest trends available on the Election Commission website showed.

Union minister Gomati Sai is leading by 7,427 votes from Pathalgaon.

The BJP fielding MPs and Union ministers in the assembly polls seems to be working for the party as most of the leaders are leading.