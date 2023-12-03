Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana To Begin Shortly

Election Results 2023: Counting of votes to start at 8 am (Representational)

The results for the assembly elections 2023 in four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan are set to be announced today. The counting of votes will start at 8 am.

Five states - Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana went to polls this year, which is being viewed as the semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India has, however, revised the date for counting of votes for Mizoram where voting was conducted on November 7.



While voting was held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana voted in a single phase on November 25 and November 30 respectively.

Chhattisgarh voted on November 7 and November 17.

More than 16 crore people voted in the assembly elections in five states. The term of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end in January next year, while that of Mizoram ends in December.

Here are the LIVE updates on assembly election results 2023:

Dec 03, 2023 07:38 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: People Trust PM Modi, Says Rajvardhan Singh Rathore

BJP leader Rajvardhan Singh Rathore said that thepeople of Rajasthan have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. "We are confident the BJP will win in Rajasthan," Mr Rathore said. Rajvardhan Singh Rathore that said he is confident the party will get a large number of seats in Rajasthan. "It's massive governance of PM Modi vs massive misgovernance of the Congress," he said.





Dec 03, 2023 07:34 (IST) Telangana Election Results: Anti-BRS Sentiment In State, Says BJP Leader

BJP leader Prakash Reddy said that the anti-incumbency wave in Telangana is enough to throw out the KCR-led BRS government.

Dec 03, 2023 07:25 (IST) MP Election Results: What We Know About Madhya Pradesh

The Congress is confident it can upset the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, but the exit polls disagree. For the Congress, this is a chance at redemption after 2020 following Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch to the BJP.

The BJP, which has walked a curious line this campaign - has ruled the state since 2003.

Dec 03, 2023 07:17 (IST) Chhattisgarh Election Results: BJP Confident Of Chhattisgarh Win

Ahead of counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, BJP's Raman Singh exuded confidence that his party will get clear majority in the state. We will form government in the state, Raman Singh said, saying the party would get about between 44-55 seats.

Dec 03, 2023 07:01 (IST) Chhattisgarh Election Results: What We Know About Chhattisgarh Polls

Poll pundits have predicted that the Congress has a distinct edge over the BJP in a bid to retain power in Chhattisgarh. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress swept to a landslide win with 68 seats, and the BJP got just 15.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections were held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.



Dec 03, 2023 06:44 (IST) Election Results 2023: Officials review preparations at counting centres in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana as counting of votes is set to start at 8 am.

Dec 03, 2023 06:35 (IST) Election Results: Big Day For Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan And Telangana

In the final stretch of the battle which is seen as the semifinal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the votes will be counted for the four states today. Officials said all arrangements have been made at the counting halls and security personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in all constituencies.



Dec 03, 2023 06:25 (IST) Election Results 2023: Counting Of Votes To Start At 8 am

The counting of votes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Officials said the unlocking of the EVMs will begin at 6 am itself.



Dec 03, 2023 06:10 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Shivraj Chouhan, Kamal Nath Confident Of Win

In Madhya Pradesh, both the Congress and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will win in the assembly elections.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the BJP would retain power with a "huge majority", while state Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had "complete confidence" in the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Dec 03, 2023 05:57 (IST) Election Result: BJP vs Congress Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Congress and the BJP are locked in a straight fight between in three heartland states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh drawing public attention ahead of next year's general election. In Telangana, the Congress is widely expected to defeat the BRS that has ruled Telangana since its formation in 2014.



Dec 03, 2023 05:50 (IST) Election Results 2023: Tight Security For Counting Of Votes In 4 States

Security has been stepped up at the counting centres in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Officials said only people with valid passes will be allowed inside the counting centres.

All counting halls will have separate entrances for counting officials, electoral agents and candidates, they said, adding that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

Dec 02, 2023 16:28 (IST)

Election Result: BJP, Congress Brush Off Exit Poll Outcome

The predictions have proved a touchy topic for the BJP and the Congress in this round of elections.

While the BJP doubled down on claims that they will win Madhya Pradesh, the Congress scoffed at the suggestion that they might not have a re-run of the 2018 win. The claims and counterclaims were also strong in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The claims and counterclaims were also strong in Rajasthan, where exit polls predicted the state will remain faithful to its revolving-door tradition and vote out the ruling Congress.