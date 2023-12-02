Mizoram Results 2023: How To Check Mizoram Election Results Online

Mizoram election results will be declared on Monday, December 4. (File)

The results for the Mizoram assembly polls will now be declared on Monday, December 4. The results were earlier supposed to be declared on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but the Election Commission has revised the counting date for Mizoram.

An NDTV poll of polls showed that Mizoram might end up being a close contest. The exit polls predicted that Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a six-party alliance, may get at least 17 seats while Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to prevail in 14 seats. The poll of polls projected Congress victory in seven seats in the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

During the 2018 elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a decisive majority by winning 27 out of 40 seats. Independent candidates emerged victorious in 8 seats while the Congress secured 4 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only one seat.

