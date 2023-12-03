Zoramthanga's Big Test Today As Mizoram Counts Votes: 10 Points

The election saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM, and the Congress. The ZPM was formed by merging six parties.

The MNF, ZPM and the Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls in Mizoram for the first time, fought in four seats. There were 17 independent candidates.

Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but the majority indicated a hung assembly with no party getting a clear majority.

In the last assembly election in 2018, the MNF won 26 seats and the ZPM eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The BJP won one seat.

Zoramthanga's party has projected him as the "guardian of the Chin-Kuki-Zo tribes", though his rivals and other parties like the BJP has accused him of corruption, not checking rising unemployment and drug trafficking, and poor infrastructure.

Though the MNF is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Zoramthanga - citing kinship and familial ties with the Chin-Kuki tribes in Myanmar - has openly given shelter to at least 40,000 refugees who fled from the junta rule in the neighbouring nation.

ZPM chief Lalduhoma said people are tired of the MNF. "Mizoram has been under the MNF for a long time. And people really want change in the way they are governed. They want to end corruption," Lalduhoma told NDTV during the election campaign.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes. The counting was supposed to happen yesterday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The Election Commission, however, deferred it to today following appeals by political parties, churches, and student bodies as Sunday is a day for prayers in the Christian-majority state.