BJP's Gain In Rajasthan Could Lead To Rise Of Another 'Yogi'

Baba Balaknath visited a temple and offered prayers ahead of the counting of the votes began.

The BJP's likely victory in Rajasthan could lead to the rise of another 'yogi'. Spiritual leader and Alwar MP Baba Balaknath, who is popularly referred to as the yogi of Rajasthan, is apparently a BJP contender for the Chief Minister post.

Balaknath is leading from the Tijara constituency against the Congress' Imran Khan with a huge margin.

"Our Prime Minister is the face of the BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on who will be the Chief Minister will also be taken by the party. I am happy as an MP and want to serve society and I am very satisfied with it," he said when asked who would be the BJP's Chief Minister face in Rajasthan.

The BJP is yet to project a Chief Minister face for the state presently ruled by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

If Balaknath indeed becomes the Chief Minister, he will be another 'yogi' after Yogi Adityanath to secure the top job.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for Balaknath in the run-up to the Rajasthan assembly elections and expressed confidence in Baba Balaknath's ability to make "Tijara a sitara" and brighten its future.

The 40-year-old, who like Yogi Adityanath is from the Nath sect, visited a Shiva temple and offered prayers just before the counting of the votes began.

Earlier, Baba Balaknath likened his contest against Imran Khan to an "India-Pakistan" match.

"This is like an India-Pakistan match this time. It is not just a fight for victory, it is also a fight for voting percentage," the Alwar MP was purportedly heard saying in a video which went viral.

Rajasthan went to polls on November 25 and votes are being counted today.

As per the current trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 112 seats while the Congress was ahead in 72. If the numbers hold, the state will stick to its revolving door trend where the incumbent government is voted out every five years.