Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 am

Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: The counting for the votes is set to begin at 8 am.

Counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly elections will begin today to decide whether the "founding father" of the state Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Chandrasekhar Rao will retain power for a third consecutive term or the reigns of the state will be wrested by the BJP or the Congress. As the BRS banks on its social welfare programmes to stay on top, the Congress is aiming for a repeat of its electoral success in neighbouring Karnataka. The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping to make inroads into the state to expand its reach in southern India.

In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the three parties will need to reach the magic number of 60 to form a government. In a seat-sharing agreement, the BJP and Jana Sena contested on 111 and 8 seats, respectively while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.

Most exit polls have given Congress the edge, predicting a victory on more than 60 seats with BRS taking the second place, winning over 40 seats and the BJP trailing behind, registering a win on only 7 seats.

The counting for the votes for all five states that went to polls last month is set to begin at 8 am.

Here are the LIVE updates on Telangana Results 2023:

Dec 03, 2023 07:26 (IST) Telangana Election 2023: "Will Win 75-95 Seats": Congress Leader M Ravi



#WATCH | On Telangana elections verdict day, Congress leader Mallu Ravi in Hyderabad says,"Congress will win 75-95 seats in the state. BRS might get 15-20 seats. BJP might get 6-7 seats." pic.twitter.com/p0Cbu9orLS - ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Dec 03, 2023 07:10 (IST) Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Live: KCR In Trouble In Telangana As Congress Surges Ahead: NDTV Poll Of Polls



Dec 03, 2023 07:08 (IST) Telangana Election 2023 Live: "Can't Be Poached": DK Shivakumar As Exit Polls Predict Telangana Win

No Congress leader can be "poached", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told NDTV Friday, a day after exit polls gave the party a win over the BRS in the Telangana election and a shot at defeating the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Dec 03, 2023 06:24 (IST) Telangana Election Results: Battle Of Nerves For BJP, Congress - 4 State Election Results Today

The counting of votes for three heartland states and a crucial one in the south---seen as a bellwether ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls -- begin today. Mizoram votes will be counted Monday after objections from the state about a Sunday counting

Dec 02, 2023 19:49 (IST) Telangana Election 2023 Voting: A Recap Of 2018 Telangana Elections

In the 2018 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS - now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) emerged victorious by capturing 88 seats. The Congress secured the second position with 19 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to win only two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed seven seats and independent candidates secured one seat.



Dec 02, 2023 19:43 (IST) Telangana Polls 2023: Telangana Cabinet Meet To Be Held Day After Assembly Poll Counting

The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, a day after the votes of the assembly elections are counted. The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, a day after the votes of the assembly elections are counted.

Dec 02, 2023 18:57 (IST) Telangana Election Results: Who Are The Top Candidates?

Here are the top contenders in the Telangana Assembly elections:

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR KT Rama Rao (KTR), his son Minister of IT of Telangana Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy BJP Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Here are the top contenders in the Telangana Assembly elections: