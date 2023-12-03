Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 am

New Delhi:
Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: The counting for the votes is set to begin at 8 am.
Counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly elections will begin today to decide whether the "founding father" of the state Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Chandrasekhar Rao will retain power for a third consecutive term or the reigns of the state will be wrested by the BJP or the Congress. As the BRS banks on its social welfare programmes to stay on top, the Congress is aiming for a repeat of its electoral success in neighbouring Karnataka. The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping to make inroads into the state to expand its reach in southern India.
In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the three parties will need to reach the magic number of 60 to form a government. In a seat-sharing agreement, the BJP and Jana Sena contested on 111 and 8 seats, respectively while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.
Most exit polls have given Congress the edge, predicting a victory on more than 60 seats with BRS taking the second place, winning over 40 seats and the BJP trailing behind, registering a win on only 7 seats.
The counting for the votes for all five states that went to polls last month is set to begin at 8 am.
Here are the LIVE updates on Telangana Results 2023:
In the 2018 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS - now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) emerged victorious by capturing 88 seats. The Congress secured the second position with 19 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to win only two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed seven seats and independent candidates secured one seat.
Telangana Election Results: Who Are The Top Candidates?
Here are the top contenders in the Telangana Assembly elections:
- Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR
- KT Rama Rao (KTR), his son Minister of IT of Telangana
- Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy
- BJP Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar