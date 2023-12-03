Telangana Solace As Congress Loses 3 States

The Congress is in three states, early leads show (File)

The Congress is losing in three states and in a sort of consolation winning in one, according to the trends of the assembly election results in four states today.

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The Congress, however, has crossed the halfway mark in Telangana.

One of the reasons for the Congress's poor performance is said to be the loss of support from tribal voters. Even in Madhya Pradesh the Congress appears to be facing an erosion of tribal voters.

The trends show the BJP winning 155 seats in Madhya Pradesh, against 72 of the Congress. In Rajasthan, the BJP crossed the halfway mark against the Congress's 70. The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Chhattisgarh with 47 seats, against the Congress's 43.

In Telangana, however, the Congress has defeated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the trends show. The Congress won 69 seats against the BRS' 37.