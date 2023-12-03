'Aiming For Tyres?': Congress, Set To Stun BRS In Telangana, Roasts KTR

KTR's post, from less than 24 hours ago, showed him aiming with a gun

As the Congress heads for a stunning win in Telangana, wresting the state from the ruling BRS, the party is roasting its rival on social media.

The latest jibe from the Congress in the southern state comes in response to a post by BRS leader and incumbent Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao.

KTR's post, from less than 24 hours ago, showed him aiming with a gun and the caption read: "Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys." Retweeting it, the Congress wrote: "Were you aiming for car tyres?" Incidentally, the BRS poll symbol is a car.

Were you aiming for car tyres? pic.twitter.com/5LPsKRjE4A — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) December 3, 2023

The Congress dashed K Chandrashekar Rao's dream run as it logged a comfortable lead in the state. To add to the BRS' distress, Mr Rao, the two-time Chief Minister of the state, is trailing from one of the two seats he is contesting. He is trailing the Congress' young state chief, Revanth Reddy, in Kamareddy.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, had spearheaded Telangana's statehood movement and enjoyed unwavering support for a decade since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The shift has partly been attributed to the allegations of corruption against Mr Rao and senior party leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big reveal that Mr Rao had tried to join the NDA but was turned down may also have added to this.

The Congress, riding on its mammoth victory in Karnataka, is ahead in 64 of the 119 seats - past the magic number.