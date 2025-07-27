"KTR Offered To Merge With Us If...": BJP MP's Big Claim

A political storm has erupted in Telangana following sensational claims by BJP MP CM Ramesh, who alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President Kalvakuntla Tarka Rama Rao (KTR) had offered to have an alliance or to merge the BRS with the BJP on the condition that ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI probes against his sister, K Kavitha, and others would be halted.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh challenged KTR, claiming, "Did Kalvakuntla Tarka Rama Rao forget that he came to my house in Delhi? It's recorded in CCTV - and I can share it with the media... Didn't he ask for ED, CBI probes to be stopped against Kavitha and others and asked to talk to HM (Home Minister)? Didn't he say that if the investigation is stopped, BRS would merge with BJP?"

These dramatic assertions by the BJP MP come amidst a heated exchange between the two political figures.

KTR has vehemently denied Mr Ramesh's allegations, reiterating that the BRS will never merge with any other party. He said that the BRS was born for Telangana and remains committed to the state's welfare.

He accused both the Congress and the BJP of spreading such rumours as a diversionary tactic, particularly when their own alleged corrupt dealings are exposed.

The BRS leader has also alleged a secret understanding and collusion between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BJP MP CM Ramesh, in large government contracts awarded to Andhra Pradesh contractors in Telangana.

KTR also challenged Revanth Reddy and Mr Ramesh to take him on in a public debate on these alleged scams.

Mr Ramesh has vehemently denied these allegations, specifically addressing the Greenfield road project.

"Kalvakuntla Tarka Rama Rao is speaking without knowing the facts. Several big companies like L&T, MEIL, Rithwik competed for Greenfield road. As per the rules, the tender was awarded to Ritwik company," he clarified. That is a firm belonging to Ramesh's son and the BJP MP said he was not even a director in the company.

Ramesh said he had also asked KTR why the BRS had let go of important leaders. "When I asked why they're letting go of Tummala, he said Kammas are with Chandrababu Naidu, they are against us and Reddys are with Revanth. We are siding with Jagan," Ramesh said.

The BJP MP said KTR fears the coming together of the BJP and TDP in Telangana.

"He fears that in future if BJP and TDP go together in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi would be washed away, that's why he is making baseless allegations," said Ramesh.